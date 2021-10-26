New York Life Investments Alternatives Buys 200 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,996,000. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 137,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after acquiring an additional 30,549 shares during the period. BlueMar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 189,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,683,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $380,120,000 after acquiring an additional 57,756 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,452,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.62.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $122.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 874.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.33 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.44.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

