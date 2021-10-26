New York Life Investments Alternatives Buys 4,414 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives owned 0.06% of Ryerson worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ryerson by 35.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 16,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ryerson by 20.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ryerson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ryerson by 13.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 110,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter worth $91,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $26.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

