New York Life Investments Alternatives Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

New York Life Investments Alternatives lessened its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,509 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 3,969.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,872 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter worth $1,110,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter worth $1,220,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a market cap of $479.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.70. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.