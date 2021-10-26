New York Life Investments Alternatives Has $422,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

New York Life Investments Alternatives lowered its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,095 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 187,641 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,988,000 after purchasing an additional 240,660 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $184.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.19. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

