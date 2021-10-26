New York Life Investments Alternatives Invests $259,000 in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Opera by 13.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Opera by 21.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Opera by 19.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Opera in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Opera during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Opera Limited has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.16 million for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 109.82%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Opera

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

