New York Life Investments Alternatives Reduces Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

New York Life Investments Alternatives lessened its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Encompass Health were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 75.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Encompass Health by 377.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.27. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EHC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

