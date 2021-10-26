New York Life Investments Alternatives Sells 30 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

New York Life Investments Alternatives trimmed its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAD opened at $335.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.71. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.00 and a 1-year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

