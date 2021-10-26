New York Life Investments Alternatives Takes Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,276,000 after purchasing an additional 257,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 580,294 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,477 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,953.00 and a beta of 1.34. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAXR. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.27.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

