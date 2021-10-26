NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Shares Gap Down to $376.51

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $376.51, but opened at $354.15. NewMarket shares last traded at $351.82, with a volume of 1,148 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get NewMarket alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.82.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $590.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NewMarket by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in NewMarket by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewMarket (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.