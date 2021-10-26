Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

Newmont has raised its dividend payment by 316.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Newmont has a dividend payout ratio of 65.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Newmont to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Newmont has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.36.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,860. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

