NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.21 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $56.98.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXRT. Truist increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.