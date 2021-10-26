NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 23.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,527 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,651,000 after acquiring an additional 148,382 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 283,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 51,237 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $165.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day moving average of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

