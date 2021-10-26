NMI (NMIH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.61 million. NMI had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 43.40%. On average, analysts expect NMI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NMIH opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.70. NMI has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99.
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
