NMI (NMIH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.61 million. NMI had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 43.40%. On average, analysts expect NMI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NMIH opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.70. NMI has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. B. Riley increased their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

