Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Noodles & Company reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $125.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.16 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NDLS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,833. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $588.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1,288.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $652,771.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at $5,866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 104.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 458,865 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 98.0% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 628,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 526.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 250,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at $1,862,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Company

