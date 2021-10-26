Noodles & Company (NDLS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.16 million. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. On average, analysts expect Noodles & Company to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $594.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,301.70, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $42,821.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Noodles & Company stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 4,955.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Noodles & Company worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

