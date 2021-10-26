North American Construction Group (NOA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. North American Construction Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.383-$1.587 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. On average, analysts expect North American Construction Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.48. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

NOA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in North American Construction Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 49,283.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 49,283 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.16% of North American Construction Group worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

