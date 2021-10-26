Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 32,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 130,551 shares.The stock last traded at $9.99 and had previously closed at $9.98.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93.

Get Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II by 233.3% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.