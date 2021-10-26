Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 375,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.55% of Five9 worth $68,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 205.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,156,000 after purchasing an additional 564,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 318.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 438,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,488,000 after buying an additional 334,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after buying an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,882,000 after buying an additional 147,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 106.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 209,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,772,000 after buying an additional 108,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.18.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,663. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN opened at $160.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.32 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -226.25 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.47.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.