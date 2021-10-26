Northern Trust Corp Has $66.16 Million Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 722,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,634 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $66,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 9,058.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 24,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,749,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,600,000 after buying an additional 76,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $94.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.19. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.23 and a 1 year high of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. ITT’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

