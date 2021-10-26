Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.88% of PotlatchDeltic worth $67,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 91,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,096,000 after buying an additional 63,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,149,000 after buying an additional 335,851 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.74.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.15). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

