Northern Trust Corp Sells 21,193 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,330,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,193 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $67,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAIL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $166,204.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,177,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,517 shares in the company, valued at $43,506,885.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIL. DA Davidson began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.12 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.47.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

