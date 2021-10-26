Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 960,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $69,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 447.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,126,000 after purchasing an additional 374,501 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

NYSE KFY opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average of $68.81.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.