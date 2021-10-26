Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 82.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.9%.

NWBI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,928. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. Research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NWBI shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.01.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

