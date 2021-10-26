Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%.

NWBI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 15,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NWBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.01.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

