NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.43-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. NorthWestern also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.960-$1.110 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWE. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.67.

NWE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $50.75 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.12.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

