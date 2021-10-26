NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of NorthWestern stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.09. 234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,166. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern has a one year low of $50.75 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

