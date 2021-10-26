NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.
Shares of NorthWestern stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.09. 234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,166. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern has a one year low of $50.75 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
NWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.
NorthWestern Company Profile
NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.
