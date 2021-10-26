Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives $91.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,237,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,700,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.91. 26,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,560. The stock has a market cap of $251.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.33. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.90%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

