Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sets New 12-Month High at $107.27

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.27 and last traded at $107.04, with a volume of 30463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.17.

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $252.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

