NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $407.96 Million

Brokerages forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will post $407.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $421.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $394.02 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $362.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.36. 398,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

