Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,519,285 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 94.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519,285 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $182,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital International Investors grew its position in Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,067 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 2,337.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,423,000 after purchasing an additional 979,332 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 134.4% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,698,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,481,000 after purchasing an additional 973,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 409.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,083,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,813,000 after purchasing an additional 870,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 66,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $4,092,297.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,833,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,082,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $371,117.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,610 shares in the company, valued at $31,541,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 755,661 shares of company stock worth $36,915,488. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

Shares of OSH opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion and a PE ratio of -36.15.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.