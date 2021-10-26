Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,702,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,655 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $136,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $86.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.