Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 283,194 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,194 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.28% of Bunge worth $141,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,037,710,000 after buying an additional 221,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,284,000 after buying an additional 368,214 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,786,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,135,000 after buying an additional 205,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bunge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,374,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,753,000 after buying an additional 117,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,032,000 after buying an additional 82,907 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.10.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

