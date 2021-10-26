Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,067,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,509 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of Healthpeak Properties worth $168,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,742,000 after buying an additional 13,345,452 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,966,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,650,000 after purchasing an additional 966,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,630,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,959,000 after purchasing an additional 751,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,746,000 after purchasing an additional 608,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,045,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,932,000 after purchasing an additional 580,102 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

