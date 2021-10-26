Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,968,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,741 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Sysco worth $153,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sysco by 4.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 9.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 74.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 6.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

NYSE:SYY opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 77.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.79.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

