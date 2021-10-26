Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 65,748 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,748 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $159,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,321,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,058,000 after buying an additional 97,846 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,371,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,207,000 after purchasing an additional 382,902 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 51.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,394 shares during the period. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,137,000 after purchasing an additional 153,541 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $175.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $135.52 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.15 and a 200-day moving average of $170.94.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.