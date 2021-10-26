NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 5.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $260.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $245.40 and last traded at $245.40. Approximately 438,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 32,919,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.66.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.31.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.58 billion, a PE ratio of 87.09, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

