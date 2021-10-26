O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE OI traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.34. 59,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OI. Truist began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

