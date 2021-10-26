O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

NYSE OI traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 42,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.46.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on OI shares. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.