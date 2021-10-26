Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OVLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 64,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 31.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 120.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 162.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OVLY opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.52. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $20.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74.

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

