OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,346 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 26.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,665,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth about $8,318,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 261,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 52.3% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after buying an additional 235,061 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.