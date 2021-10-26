Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post sales of $12.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.68 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $5.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $46.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.94 million to $51.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $93.41 million, with estimates ranging from $67.27 million to $116.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCUL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCUL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.10. 1,875,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,517. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.14.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.