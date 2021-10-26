Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 171.00% from the stock’s previous close.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of OCUL opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.05. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 48.7% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 485,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 159,195 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.9% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

