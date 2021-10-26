Odyssey (OCN) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 26th. Odyssey has a market cap of $6.54 million and $289,077.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00051143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00216446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00103562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

OCN is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

