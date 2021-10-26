Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $28.21 on Monday. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80.

