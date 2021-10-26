Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OLPX. Cowen started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.73.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.