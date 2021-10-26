Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price raised by Barclays from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of OLN opened at $58.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.33, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olin will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,313,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

