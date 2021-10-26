Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.33.

OLN opened at $58.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.33, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Olin by 14.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

