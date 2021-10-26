Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $64.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $59.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $58.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. Olin has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $58.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Olin by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $7,313,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Olin by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Olin by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.