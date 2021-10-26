Olyseum Price Tops $0.0096 on Major Exchanges (OLY)

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Olyseum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Olyseum has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Olyseum has a market capitalization of $11.37 million and approximately $53,144.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00073528 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00076884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00103481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,849.44 or 1.00472991 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,131.41 or 0.06821672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Olyseum Coin Profile

Olyseum launched on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,186,856,256 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

