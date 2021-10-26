OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives $6.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

OCX traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.33. 6,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,901. The company has a market capitalization of $304.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.85. OncoCyte has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 652.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. Equities research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth $1,000,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

